Melissa Rauch is "over the moon" about Tuesday's season 2 finale of 'Night Court'

On Tuesday night, NBC wraps the second season of the reboot of Night Court, and as fans know, it centers on the wedding of an old-school Night Court vet, Marsha Warfield's Roz.

The actress returned to the reboot at the end of the first season, when the show's former bailiff reunited with fellow original cast member John Larroquette's Dan Fielding.

Melissa Rauch, who plays Judge Abby Stone -- the daughter of Night Court's Judge Harry Stone, who was played by the late Harry Anderson -- tells ABC Audio the reunion was amazing to watch.

"When she came back at the end of our first season and had that wonderful cliffhanger with John, it was one of my most favorite moments in front of a live studio audience," the Big Bang Theory alumna says.

"I was very fortunate enough to have a front row seat to it, I wasn't in the scene," she explains. "Watching the audience watch that moment was really spectacular. There was just such an electricity in the air that night."

Rauch calls Warfield "not only an extraordinary actress and a comedic laser," but "just a really phenomenal person."

Rauch adds she's "so over the moon about" Tuesday night's finale.

"I've got to say, there's a bit of a fine line between the two of us as far as this episode goes. Because Abby is so excited to have Roz getting married at night court. And I myself am just so excited to have Roz married at night court."

Night Court airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.