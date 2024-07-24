"Meow": Halle Berry's topless tribute to 'Catwoman'

Oscar winner Halle Berry took to social media — and took off her top — to give flowers to her 2004 movie Catwoman.

The DC Comics-based film was slammed when it debuted, but Berry leaned into it, famously accepting her Razzie Award for Worst Actress while holding her Oscar for Best Actress in the other hand.

In the years since, the movie that also starred Sharon Stone and Benjamin Bratt has become something of a cult classic, something she referenced in her sexy posts, for which she used a pair of kitties she adopted after finding them in her yard to protect her modesty.

"It's been 20 years since I had the honor of bringing this iconic character to life," Halle began a post on social platform X.

"THANK YOU to the fans who have embraced Catwoman (even if it was a little delayed ). Patience Phillips [her character] is finally getting her due. Meow."

To a similar Insta post, Berry wrote, "She will always be close to my heart and I will forever be Patience Phillips aka CATWOMAN!"

Entertainment Weekly recently published an oral history of the film, in which Berry talked about the backlash at the time.

"Being a Black woman, I'm used to carrying negativity on my back, fighting, being a fish swimming upstream by myself," she told the magazine.

"I'm used to defying stereotypes and making a way out of no way ... I went and collected that Razzie, laughed at myself, and kept it moving," she continued.

"A little bad publicity about a movie? I didn't love it, but it wasn't going to stop my world or derail me from doing what I love to do."

She insisted the Catwoman "experience changed me," adding she went from being a dog person to a cat lover "because of that experience and those relationships."

