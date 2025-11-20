Missed the CMA Awards? Watch all of the performances here Watch all of this year’s performances right here

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Riley Green performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Did you miss the CMA Awards last night? Well, you are in luck because we have all of this year’s performances for you to watch below.

Pray Hard by BigXthaPlug featuring Luke Combs

Choosin’ Texas by Ella Langley

Wind Up Missin’ You by Tucker Wetmore

A Song To Sing by Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton

Worst Way by Riley Green

Ring Finger by Lainey Wilson

Stand By Me by Stephen Wilson Jr.

Took A Walk by Shaboozey & Stephen Wilson Jr.

Lainey Wilson’s show opening medley

When The Sun Goes Down by Kenny Chesney

American Kids by Kenny Chesney

Old Dominion’s medley of hits

People Hatin’ by The Red Clay Strays

I Sit In Parks by Kelsea Ballerini

Bad As I Used To Be by Chris Stapleton

Guitar by Zac Top

Back In The Saddle by Luke Combs

Which performance was your favorite? Leave a comment and let us know below.