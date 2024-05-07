"More torture awaits": 'Wednesday''s sophomore season cast revealed

In a video posted Tuesday, May 7, of Thing delivering scripts to the players that were, Netflix revealed the cast for the second season of its global hit Wednesday, including an impressive list of guest stars and the characters some of them will play.

These include Christopher Lloyd, who played Uncle Fester in the Addams Family movies; Absolutely Fabulous alumna Joanna Lumley, who will play Grandmama; and Thandiwe Newton from Westworld playing Dr. Fairburn. Other guests include The Sixth Sense's Haley Joel Osment, The Missing veteran Frances O'Connor and Heather Matarazzo from The Princess Diaries, whose roles weren't revealed.

Steve Buscemi is among the new cast members for the second season, playing Barry Dort; Billie Piper will play Capri.

The main cast includes, of course, Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, as well as season 1's returning stars, including Emma Myers (Enid), Joy Sunday (Bianca), Fred Armisen (Fester), Luis Guzmán (Gomez) and Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia).

The video ends with Thing stopping by Ortega's door and delivering her script. Jenna answers the door in her full Wednesday regalia and greets the disembodied hand. She reads the title page for the first script titled, "Here We Woe Again" then says, "More torture awaits."

In a statement, creators/writers/showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar noted, "We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces."

Incidentally, missing from the cast was Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe in the first season. The actor had been accused of sexual misconduct in social media posts — claims he called "false" and part of a "campaign of misinformation."

