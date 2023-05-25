Mortgage, mortgage, mortgage! 'The Brady Bunch' house can now be yours

While most people wouldn't recognize the address 11222 Dilling St., Studio City, CA, most everybody would know the house: it was the main location of The Brady Bunch.

It seems after loving it, HGTV has decided to — to quote one of its hits — list it.

After purchasing it for $3.5 million in 2018 and extensively renovating the interior to exactly match the house as seen on TV — all part of a successful series called A Very Brady Renovation — the network is now letting it go for $5.5 million.

That show saw a team of experts, as well as former Brady Bunch stars, getting the house to look like what the sitcom's viewers saw on TV. At the time, co-star Eve Plumb (Jan) noted, "I think we were all involved in demo of some sort in each of the rooms. And then, we were all involved in the rebuilding of them."

She added, "Furniture, if something couldn't be found or sourced, they made it. Printed fabric to match for the couch, they made a beautiful stereo cabinet that we put together and I helped to stain."

According to the listing, the five-bedroom, five-bath, 5,140-square-foot residence is "a lifetime opportunity to own one of the most iconic single family residences in the world."

It continues, "From the infamous staircase that anchors the home, to the bright orange formica kitchen counters, to the blue bunk beds and pink twin beds, and let's not forget about the groovy attic. ... The possibilities are endless."

HGTV plans to use a portion of the proceeds from the sale to help provide up to 250,000 meals for Turn Up! Fight Hunger, an initiative that benefits the food insecure through No Kid Hungry.

Just remember not to play ball in the house.

