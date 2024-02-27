NBC to air 10th anniversary 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' special

In May, NBC will celebrate 10 years of viral Classroom Instruments remixes, celebrity Water Wars and Whisper Challenges with an anniversary salute to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The special airs May 14 at 9 p.m. ET and will stream the next day on Peacock.

"To be able to sit in the same chair as the iconic hosts before me, it's been my absolute honor to be a part of The Tonight Show for the last 10 years," Fallon said in a statement.

"I want to thank all the viewers who have laughed with me, inspired me, and come along for what has been the most joyful journey of my life. I still pinch myself every day and am so appreciative of the opportunity to stand alongside the giants of our business who have made their mark on this great television institution."

In a statement, NBC notes that the television event will feature "a look back at the many unforgettable moments that have defined the show’s legacy, viral hits, favorite sketches, musical performances and interviews that have shaped our culture."

Mark Lazarus, the chairman of the NBCUniversal Media Group, saluted Fallon's leadership of the top-rated late night show, adding, "Jimmy has broadened The Tonight Show with his signature brand of humor and continues to deliver laughs to millions of people night after night. We couldn't be prouder that this iconic NBC show bears Jimmy's name."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.