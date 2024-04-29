Netflix capering with Warner Bros. Television for 'Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series'

Producer Greg Berlanti, of Arrow-verse fame and whose new show Dead Boy Detectives just debuted on Netflix, is in business with the streamer for Scooby-Doo! The Live-Action Series, Deadline is reporting.

Officially, Netflix is still mum at this time.

According to the trade, however, the show will be written by Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg, who brought another animated property to real life for Netflix with Cowboy Bebop.

Berlanti's production company also shepherded You and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina shows to the streamer.

The titular dog, his pal Shaggy, and the rest of the Mystery Inc. gang were seen in live-action on the big screen in 2002's hit Scooby-Doo and 2004's Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed, both written by eventual Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn.

The Scooby gang was also seen in the flesh in a pair of TV movies: Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins in 2009 and 2010's Scooby Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.