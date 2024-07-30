Neve Campbell says she's "really excited" to return to the 'Scream' franchise

During an appearance on Good Morning America July 30 to chat about the ballet documentary she executive produced, Swan Song, Neve Campbell talked about her return to the Scream franchise.



After sitting out of the sixth installment due to a salary dispute, it was announced in March that Campbell would bring her iconic final girl Sidney Prescott back for the seventh film in the series.

"I'm really excited about it," she told GMA of the forthcoming film.

Neve added, "You never expect a movie to be as successful as that and you never expect a movie to turn into a franchise. For a film like that, with a horror movie, you would hope that perhaps that can happen, but for it to become such a part of pop culture is beyond."

When asked what her favorite Scream film has been to be a part of, Campbell's answer was simple.

"The first because it was the first," she shared, calling it "magic."

"We had such a beautiful experience on that [film], a lot of fun, and obviously its success was exciting," she continued. "But we've had a blast on all of them, to be honest."

There's no release date set for the seventh Scream film.

