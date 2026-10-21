New 'Glee' season coming to Disney+ and Hulu

Co-creator/writer Ryan Murphy (C) poses in the press room with the cast of 'Glee' with the award for best television series musical or comedy for 'Glee' at the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The hit TV show Glee is coming back.

An all-new season of the hit series from Ryan Murphy is coming to Disney+ and Hulu, Disney announced Wednesday.

No details about the cast or an official release date have been shared.

The studio behind the reboot is 20th Television, which also produced the original series.

Glee first aired on Fox for six seasons, from 2009 to 2015.

It followed a high school glee club and starred Lea Michele, the late Cory Monteith, the late Naya Rivera, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch and more.

Murphy told ABC News last month that a script for a Glee reboot had been written, and that he is in touch with cast members about returning.

“I’ve been quietly having conversations with people on that show … about, ‘What do you think? Should we?,'" Murphy said. "Maybe I shouldn’t, I don’t know. It’s fun just to try."

Glee won six Primetime Emmys and several Golden Globes. It also won the GLAAD Media Award for outstanding comedy series in 2010 and 2011.

All 121 original episodes of Glee are currently streaming on Hulu.

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