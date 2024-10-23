The new 'Severance' trailer dials up the paranoia

Apple TV+ has dropped a new trailer to its second season of its Emmy-nominated Severance, and it ramps up the paranoia.

Set to The Who's "Eminence Front," the trailer shows Adam Scott's Mark feverishly running through the halls of his creepy company Lumon, seemingly trying to find a way out.

In voice-over, Britt Lower's Helly tells him, "Everything they told you about Lumon is a lie."

The clip also flashes back to Mark's vow to the company — and the medical procedure — to "sever" his personal memories from his work memories.

Helly is later heard saying, "We are miserable."

Amid a montage of disturbing images, including a sketch of a hallway with a red heart in the middle, Adam finds that very hallway, with an elevator "down" arrow taking the place of the heart.

Then a bomb is dropped: "My wife," Mark says in voice-over, followed by a scream, "She's alive!"

Then, he runs around the corner and finds his co-workers — and says, "Who are you people?"

Just then, Tramell Tillman's Milchick enters holding blue helium balloons with Mark's face on them for the occasion. "Welcome back, Mark S," he says. "Been a minute."

The Apple TV+ series returns Jan. 17, 2025, followed by one episode every Friday, through its finale on March 21, 2025.

