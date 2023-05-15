New trailer for 'The Bear' season 2 shows Carmy, Sydney testing 'chaos menu' dishes

The full season 2 trailer of the hit FX series The Bear has finally dropped, and it shows some delicious new dishes.

The two-minute trailer starts inside the now-newspaper-covered windows of The Original Beef of Chicagoland, where Golden Globe winner Jeremy Allen White's character, Carmy — the chef and restaurateur protagonist — has set out to "start fresh and clean."

As the trailer begins, set to AC/DC's "If You Want Blood," we see shots full of restaurant renovations, sizzling steaks basted in bubbling butter, whisking egg yolks into an emulsion, plating up cast iron seared radicchio with rosemary and citrus, and circling important dates on the calendar as they have six months to open the new restaurant with a "chaos menu" concept.

When the music fades and switches to "Strange Currencies" by R.E.M., Carmy is seen in therapy saying, "I'm trying to start from a place of positivity." The shot shifts to bao buns on the flat top and Sydney, played by Ayo Edebiri, taking a bite of luxuriously long — presumably hand-pulled — noodles.

Two of the kitchen's longtime cooks from season 1 are seen anxiously heading into culinary school as Sydney sits down to interview some new faces.

All episodes of the new season begin streaming June 22.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.