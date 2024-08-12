New 'Wicked' trailer shows Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero

Universal Studios

By Emily Schutz, ABC News

He's the biggest heartthrob in the land of Oz and now he's got his own trailer to prove it. Jonathan Bailey stars as Fiyero in the official Wicked movie.

In a brand new teaser shared on Instagram, we see Prince Fiyero making waves at Shiz University, where he seems to have caught the eye of Glinda, played by Ariana Grande, among other classmates.

“Meet Fiyero, Oz’s most eligible bachelor,” the caption reads.

Bailey's castmates were quick to show their support. Grande, quoting her own character, wrote, "oh Oz," while co-star Bowen Yang wrote, "i think i have a chance with him… ."

Wicked: Part One hits theaters on Nov. 22.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!