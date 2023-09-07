New York City pop-up will let you step into the shadowy world of John Wick's hitman hotel The Continental

To celebrate the September 22 debut of The Continental: From The World Of John Wick, Peacock is backing an interactive experience in New York City that will let fans step into the prequel series' shadowy world.

The Continental: The Hotel Bar Experience will be located at 82 Beaver St. in Lower Manhattan and will be open from September 21 to 24. It will also open its doors from September 27 to October 1, and October 4 to October 8.

The "immersive cocktail experience inspired by Peacock's new three-part event" will let patrons go "back in time to the 1970s to the world’s most chic, sophisticated, and dangerously elite hotel in NYC."

The tease continues, "Venture into the hotel’s cryptic underworld for an unforgettable evening of decadent cocktails and live, interactive storylines – all with a killer twist."

As one might expect, gold coins are the currency of choice at The Continental, though patrons won't have to supply their own.

Ten dollars will buy you one gold coin, exchangeable for "Beer, Mocktails, and Light Bites," while $20 will snag you a pair of the coins, good for "Wine, Cocktails, and Elevated Bites," according to the event's producers, Fever.

Visitors do get to hang onto a keepsake version of the key coins to remember their experience at the hitman hotel, however.

Tickets start at $15 for a two-hour experience. Check out the booking website for more details.

Oh, and don't forget: No business can be conducted on Continental grounds — even if that guy in the line behind you really deserves it.

