Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban joined by teenage daughters for 1st time on red carpet

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban turned their red carpet appearance into a sweet family affair this weekend.

Kidman was the honoree at the 49th American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala on Saturday, and the teenage daughters of the actress and the singer -- Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13 -- made their first red carpet appearance together with their parents at the event to celebrate their mom.

Kidman is the first Australian actor to receive the AFI honor at the star-studded event, which was held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

During the evening, Meryl Streep presented the achievement award to fellow Oscar winner Kidman, who received a standing ovation from the crowd when accepting the honor, according to AFI.

"It is a privilege to make films," she said in her speech. "And glorious to have made films and television with these storytellers who allowed me to run wild and be free and play all of these unconventional women. Thank you for making me better at my craft and giving me a place, however temporary, in this world. Thank you for inviting me into your movie families. Thank you for my childhood dream that became a reality."

Kidman also mentioned her daughters and husband in her acceptance speech, per People, noting that she has had an "enormous amount of luck" in her life.

"There's also the most important thing, love," she said. "Big, big love. And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."

In addition to Sunday and Faith, Kidman is also a mom to two adopted children, Bella and Connor, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.