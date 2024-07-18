'Omnivore' takes us on a journey through the world of food

One of the most celebrated chefs in the world wants to take you on a beautiful adventure through food with his new series Omnivore. René Redzepi is the co-creator and narrator of the Apple TV+ series, which premieres Friday, and he's the founder of the 3-star Michelin restaurant Noma in Copenhagen, considered by many to be the best restaurant in the world.

Redzepi talked to ABC Audio about what he wanted to do with the show Omnivore, which came about when Noma was getting a lot of acclaim and TV offers were rolling in.

"What came up immediately was David Attenborough and Planet Earth and that level of inspiration and awe and just mind-blowing-ness I got as a young boy when I watched the nature shows that he did," he says. "And I just thought to myself, 'Why can't we do that for food?'"

What Redzepi hopes people take away from the series is "'food is just so much more than I thought it was, and perhaps I should pay more attention to it ... perhaps I should look at what I have in my cupboard, and perhaps I should consider things when I'm down shopping.' Be more inquisitive, more curious about everything."

Omnivore producer Matt Goulding tells ABC Audio they decided to focus each episode on "a few of those absolutely foundational, transformative ingredients that are pillars of human society."

"Rice and corn, and then a few ingredients that really may not be essential to our survival, but say something really special about who we are. And that's coffee or chili pepper ... what drives us and attracts us to eat something that no other animal, besides birds, who don't have capsaicin receptors, actually eat."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.