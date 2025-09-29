'One Battle After Another' wins the box office with $22.4 million

'One Battle After Another' main poster (Alon Amir)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another topped the box office this weekend, taking in $22.4 million.

The comedy action thriller, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is loosely based on Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel Vineland, about a former revolutionary living off the grid who is forced out of hiding when his enemy resurfaces.

Coming at number two this week is the children's film Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie with $13.7 million. The week's only other new release to crack the top 10 is the horror sequel The Strangers: Chapter 2, coming in at number five with $5.9 million.

Here is the top 10:

1. One Battle After Another -- $22.4 million
2. Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie -- $13.7 million
3. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie - Infinity Castle -- $7.1 million
4. The Conjuring: Last Rites -- $6.86 million 
5. The Strangers: Chapter 2 -- $5.9 million
6. Him -- $3.65 million
7. The Long Walk -- $3.4 million
8. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale -- $3.3 million
9. Spider-Man/Spider-Man 2/Spider-Man 3 -- $2.25 million
10. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey -- $1.25 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!