Oscars 2024: Osage Tribal Singers deliver "Wahzahazhe (A Song for My People)" from 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

In what was surely one of the more unique performances in Oscar history, Scott George and the Osage Tribal Singers performed "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)," the Best Original Song nominee from Killers of the Flower Moon.

The movie is about the real-life murders of members of the Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma after oil was discovered on tribal land. The performance of George's song was delivered a cappella in the Osage language, with the singers, many in tribal attire, gathered around and pounding on a large drum. As they sang the song, tribal dancers in ceremonial garb performed outside the circle.

In the film, the song is featured in the emotional final scenes. The nomination made George the first Indigenous nominee in the Best Original Song category, and the first member of the Osage Nation to be nominated for an Oscar.

George, who's been composing Native American songs for 20 years, told The Oklahoman, "When you see us up on stage, we're hoping that you see us as a people that have survived and that are able to hold on to what we have."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.