Oscars 2026: The winners

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 15.
One Battle After Another was the night's big winner, taking home six Oscars, including best picture, best director for Paul Thomas Anderson and best supporting actor for Sean Penn.
Here are the winners:
Best picture
One Battle After Another
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best actor
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Best actress
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Best supporting actress
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Best supporting actor
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Best original score
Sinners, Ludwig Göransson
Best live action short film (TIE)
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best adapted screenplay
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Best original screenplay
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Best animated short film
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Best animated feature film
KPop Demon Hunters
Best casting
One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis
Best original song
"Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters
Best documentary feature film
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
Best documentary short film
All Empty Rooms
Best international feature film
Norway, Sentimental Value
Best film editing
One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
Best sound
F1
Best visual effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best cinematography
Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners
Best makeup and hairstyling
Frankenstein
Best costume design
Kate Hawley, Frankenstein
Best production design
Frankenstein
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