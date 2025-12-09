Pamela Anderson reveals she was 'romantically involved' with Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson attend "The Naked Gun" New York Premiere on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson is opening up about the romantic relationship she shared with Liam Neeson.

The actress recently revealed that she and her Naked Gun co-star developed a private relationship following production of their summer box office hit.

"If you must know, Liam and I were romantically involved for a short while but only after we finished filming," she told People.

Anderson also mentioned how she and Neeson spent an "intimate week" together at his upstate New York home.

"I had my own room," she said. "Our assistants both came; even family stopped by."

She went on and shared several memories with Neeson, including the time the pair ate dinner at a "tiny French restaurant where he (Neeson) introduced me as the 'future Mrs. Neeson,'" and how she "tended to a rosebush overgrown with mint" in his garden.

Following what she described as their "romantic lost week," she said that they went their separate ways to work on other film projects.

"We were having fun," she said and added, "I always was laughing when people thought, 'Oh, that's a publicity stunt.' I'm like, 'A publicity stunt? This was real. We have real feelings.'"

Good Morning America has reached out to reps of Anderson and Neeson for additional comment.

Anderson and Neeson fueled romance rumors over the summer while they promoted their film, The Naked Gun, which was a reboot of the popular comedy franchise of the same name and the 1982 television series Police Squad!

The duo appeared in a flirty promo video shared on the film's official Instagram page in August. They also shared sweet moments on carpets during the film's premieres with Anderson in one image, giving Neeson a kiss on the cheek.

Following The Naked Gun, Anderson said she and Neeson are good friends. Neeson has also been there to support her in her endeavors following their summer film.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.