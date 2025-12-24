Pat Finn, who appeared in 'The Middle,' 'Friends' and 'Seinfeld,' dead at 60

Actor and comedian Patrick Finn, best known for his role in ABC's The Middle, has died, according to a statement from his family.

Finn, 60, died on Dec. 22 following a three-year battle with cancer, which had been in remission but then returned.

Finn began his career as an improv comedian alongside his college pal Chris Farley. His first big break in television came on The George Wendt Show, where he played the brother of Wendt's character, George Coleman. He went on to recurring roles in shows like Murphy Brown and 3rd Rock from the Sun, and played Bill Norwood on The Middle from 2010 to 2018.

Seinfeld fans knew Finn as Joe Mayo, a character in the episode "The Reverse Peephole," while Friends fans would remember him as Dr. Roger, Monica's boyfriend in the episodes "The One That Could Have Been, Part 1" and "The One That Could Have Been, Part 2."

Finn also appeared in films like Dude, Where's My Car and It's Complicated, and was an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado and his alma mater, Marquette University.

He's survived by his wife, Donna Finn, and their three children as well as his parents and siblings.

