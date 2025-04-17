Pedro Pascal stars in 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' official trailer

We have our first look at the Silver Surfer in the official trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The trailer, which was released Thursday, shows off new details about the superhero film set in the retro-futuristic 1960s. It comes to theaters on July 25.

"We all know the story. Four brave astronauts all head up into space and come back forever changed," a TV host character named Ted Gilbert says in the trailer. "Our city, our planet owe a debt to these intrepid souls. And while we can never repay them, we can certainly celebrate them."

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/the Human Torch and Ben Grimm/the Thing, respectively.

The trailer reveals that Kirby's Sue Storm is pregnant, meaning she and Pascal's Reed Richards are expecting parents.

"We can do this. Nothing's going to change," Sue tells Reed in the trailer.

The film follows the Fantastic Four as they are "forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond," according to its official synopsis. "They must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

The trailer ends with Julia Garner's Silver Surfer gliding above the city on her floating surfboard.

"Your planet is now marked for death," she tells the Fantastic Four, who renew their commitment to keep the planet safe.

"We will protect you," Pascal's Mr. Fantastic says in the trailer's final seconds.

Ralph Ineson, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, Sarah Niles and John Malkovich also star in the film.

