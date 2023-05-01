Pedro Pascal reportedly joining 'Gladiator 2'

Getty Images for Disney

By Stephen Iervolino

Game of Thrones veteran Pedro Pascal is reportedly getting back into the swords-and-armor business. Deadline is reporting that The Last of Us and The Mandalorian star might be the next big name to join Oscar winner Ridley Scott's anticipated Gladiator sequel.

The project has already attracted two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington, as well as recent nominees Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan. The former plays the main character, Lucius, the now-grown son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla, who was the sister of Joaquin Phoenix's murderous Emperor Commodus in the 2000 blockbuster.

Nielsen will reprise her role for the follow-up, which is slated for a November 22, 2024, release.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!