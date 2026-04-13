'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' star Walker Scobell to skip prom due to death threats sent to his classmates

Walker Scobell will not attend his high school prom due to threats from fans of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The 17-year-old actor, who plays the titular demigod in the popular Disney+ series, issued a statement to his Instagram Story on Sunday saying he will be skipping prom because of death threats girls who attend his high school have been receiving.

"Just to let everyone know, I will not be attending prom," Scobell wrote. "Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me based on their proximity to where I live. It's not fair to them or their families. Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general. That's just not cool. Kinda weird I have to say this."

Scobell stars in Percy Jackson and the Olympians alongside Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer and Glynn Turman. The show is based on the popular book series by Rick Riordan.

The show, which finished its season 2 run in January, will premiere season 3 later in 2026. A video of Scobell and Jeffries from the upcoming season 3 was released on Jan. 21 to announce the news. The clip also appeared midway through the credits of the season 2 finale.

In the clip, Percy Jackson (Scobell) and Annabeth Chase (Jeffries) attend a school dance together. The Stephen Sanchez song "Until I Found You" plays in the background as Annabeth pulls Percy to the dance floor. She takes Percy's hands and brings them to her waist as they sway together.

There is currently no word on the exact date when fans can expect to watch season 3 of the series, which is based on Riordan's novel The Titan's Curse.

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