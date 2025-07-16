Pete Davidson expecting first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
By Mary Pat Thompson

Pete Davidson is going to be a father.

The actor and comedian is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Hewitt confirmed the pregnancy news in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

The carousel features several photos of the couple embracing, a video of the pair at one of Hewitt's ultrasound appointments, a photo of the ultrasound itself and a selfie of the couple wearing face masks.

"welp now everyone knows we had sex," Hewitt captioned the post.

Hewitt also included a screen grab of the viral moment from Love Island USA season 7 when Huda Mustafa told fellow Islander Nicolas Vansteenberghe she was a mother.

"Mamacita," Vansteenberghe says in the screenshot.

Davidson had previously spoken about his dream to start a family while guesting on Kevin Hart's talk show Hart to Heart in 2022.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It's like my dream,” Davidson said. "I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!