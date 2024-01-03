Pete Davidson revs up 'Turbo Fonzarelli' comedy special for Netflix

Netflix has dropped a teaser to Pete Davidson's second hour-long comedy special for the streamer.

Voiced over by Stacy Keach, who also lent his gravelly pipes to the opening of Pete's Peacock series Bupkis, the black-and-white snippet shows Pete smoking backstage.

Keach simply states, "Coming January 9th, Pete Davidson is Turbo Fonzarelli."

Davidson snuffs his butt in an ash tray and takes to the stage, as Keach adds, "What the f*** is a 'Turbo Fonzarelli'?"

Turbo Fonzarelli is the follow-up to Davidson's first special for Netflix, 2020's Pete Davidson: Alive in New York.

According to the streamer, the new special centers on "what it means to grow up and turn 30" and sees Pete "discussing love, life, and living in the woods."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.