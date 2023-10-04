Pete Davidson hosting 'Saturday Night Live' on October 14 with Ice Spice as SAG-AFTRA clears performers

Saturday Night Live will return October 14, with one of its most famous alums in recent history, Pete Davidson, as host and Ice Spice as the musical guest.

On Wednesday, the show's official Instagram announced the Bupkis star and the "Munch (Feelin' U)" artist will officially kick off SNL's 49th season.

With the late night shows back following the resolution of the monthslong WGA strike, some wondered what would become of Saturday Night Live since SAG-AFTRA is still on strike.

The organization issued a memo to its members Wednesday to make clear that as far as it's concerned, the show can go on.

"SAG-AFTRA members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking," the union noted.

"They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations."

The group adds, "The program is a SAG-AFTRA non-dramatic production under a separate agreement that is not subject to the union’s strike order."

Further, the message clarifies, "The majority of our members who are regular cast on Saturday Night Live had contractual obligations to the show prior to the strike. ... By not showing up to work, our performers can be held in breach of contract and the Union is prohibited from advising them not to work."

