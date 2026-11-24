'Pretty Little Liars' stars Lucy Hale and Ian Harding reunite for new holiday film

Lucy Hale and Ian Harding in 'The 12 Dates of Christmas' (Justin Solar PR)

Nothing says the holidays quite like a fun Christmas romantic comedy.

This year, Christmas came early with the arrival of the new holiday movie The 12 Dates of Christmas, starring Lucy Hale and Ian Harding.

The film sees Hale and Harding reunite nearly 10 years after starring in Pretty Little Liars, where they played the fictional couple Aria Montgomery and Ezra Fitz, respectively.

In an interview with ABC News, Harding said reuniting with Hale was "kind of beautiful."

Compared to their characters in Pretty Little Liars' plot, Harding said the holiday film is a "different world," adding, "We have grown so much and so the ingredients are different. It feels different naturally. We're a little bit older, wiser, and so it just felt like a brand-new thing with an old friend."

Hale added, "In '12 Dates' we get to be more playful and more banter and it felt just a little more joyful, I would say."

The David Lipper-directed film follows a thirtysomething woman named Christina Walker (Hale), a career-focused shop owner, who sets out to go on 12 dates in the 12 weeks leading up to Christmas to find a partner in time for the holidays.

The experience that follows is a string of awkward and absurd dates while also feeling a spark with an old high school friend named Peter Grant (Harding).

"It's a wacky journey, for sure," Hale said, adding that Christina had to "kiss a few frogs."

Hale also said that the film speaks to the expectations women are faced with in terms of meeting societal timeline markers.

She continued, "That is the world we live in now, especially women of a certain age (where) society kind of tells you, you have to have certain things in order to have a fulfilling life, and that's not true anymore."

Hale added that what she loved about playing Christina was that she didn't need a person to fill a void in her life but that she was choosing to go on the dates "to find a partner that helps elevate her life."

As we inch toward the holidays, Hale and Harding shared advice for bracing for any invasive questions from family.

One suggestion was turning the questions back on family members.

"I always just turn it around, back on them and ask them the question," Hale said. "It makes them uncomfortable because a lot of the questions can be super invasive."

Harding added, "Or shame them right back. If they're like well, 'Are we ever going to get a husband?' It's like, 'Are you ever going to get that cholesterol down, Dad?'"

Hale said that she expects fans will always associate her and Harding with Aria and Ezra.

"That show changed my life," Hale said.

She added that she and Harding wanted to bring something different to The 12 Dates of Christmas. Still, she said, "If people associate that with us, it's a good problem to have."

The 12 Dates of Christmas is available to stream on Hulu.

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