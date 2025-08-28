Prime Video reminds 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' fans not to bully cast

The summer I followed community guidelines.

Prime Video has released a statement reminding fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty to not participate in bullying behavior on social media targeted toward members of the show's cast.

The official Summer I Turned Pretty TikTok account has shared a video graphic with the message, "The summer we started acting normal online," written in the style of the show's title card.

Its accompanying caption reads, "The show isn't real but the people playing the characters are."

The warning message comes after producers for the show have seen "more opportunity for toxic behavior online, where most users feel they can hurl anonymous, overly harsh criticisms," according to Variety.

This is not the first time Prime Video has issued a warning to fans about online behavior. The streaming service issued a statement asking fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty to keep online discourse respectful before the third and final season of the show debuted in July.

"PSA for the Summer community," the show's official social accounts shared at the time. "Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let's keep the conversation kind this summer."

Prime Video listed community guidelines along with the public service announcement, saying it has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech or bullying, targeting cast or crew and harassing or doxxing members of the community.

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty debut each Wednesday through Sept. 17.

