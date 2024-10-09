Prime Video renews 'Reacher' early for fourth season

Alan Ritchson's hulking hero Jack Reacher will return for a fourth season, Prime Video announced on Wednesday.

The early renewal comes as the show's third season is still in production.

The streamer noted in the announcement that the second season of the series based on author and show co-producer Lee Child's beloved investigator was the most viewed 2023 release on Prime Video.

"Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season," said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios. He added, "We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series."

The third season of the action-packed drama series will be based on the seventh book in Child's bestselling series, Persuader. "Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past," Prime Video teases.

Maria Sten will return for season 3, joined by Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Johnny Berchtold, Brian Tee, Roberto Montesinos, Olivier Richters and Daniel David Stewart.

Meanwhile, as reported, the streamer is also developing a spin-off series centering on Sten's Frances Neagley, one of Reacher's allies.

