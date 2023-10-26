Princess Diana's final days depicted in trailer for part 1 of 'The Crown' season 6

A trailer for the first part of the sixth and final season of The Crown is finally here.

Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana is the star of the trailer, as Diana's life following her divorce from then-Prince Charles (Dominic West) and the time leading up to and following her tragic death in August 1997 are the subject of the first half of the season.

Diana is seen in the trailer spending time with her sons and living her life, all while being hounded by the paparazzi. "Don't really understand how I ended up here, dashing around and losing sight of myself in the process," she says. "I think that's been the story of my whole life."

The trailer also shows the royal family learning the news of Diana's death in the middle of the night and how they handled themselves in the aftermath.

"What do people want from me?" Imelda Staunton's Queen Elizabeth II asks, with Charles responding, "For you to be mother to the nation."

Part one of the sixth and final season of The Crown will begin streaming November 16 on Netflix.

Part two of the sixth season begins streaming December 14.

