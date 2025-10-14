Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien crash land on a deserted island in 'Send Help' trailer

Rachel McAdams is stranded on a deserted island with Dylan O'Brien in the official trailer for Send Help.

20th Century Studios released the trailer for the upcoming film on Tuesday. Spider-Man and Evil Dead director Sam Raimi helmed the new, original darkly comedic psychological thriller film.

McAdams stars as Linda Liddle, a woman who works under her younger supervisor, Bradley Preston, an executive whom she isn't quite fond of.

The pair ultimately "find themselves stranded on a deserted island after they are the only survivors of a plane crash," according to an official synopsis. "On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it becomes an unsettling and darkly humorous battle of wills and wits to make it out alive."

Raimi said in a press release that he's “always loved stories where interesting, dynamic characters are pushed to extremes. In our story, the power shifts create an escalating situation that’s brimming with unexpected turns and suspense.”

The trailer starts with O'Brien's Bradley telling McAdams' Linda she needs to step it up at work, detailing complaints he has with her. We then see the duo on a private plane that crash lands into the ocean. After Linda survives, she washes ashore to find Bradley badly injured.

Linda nurses Bradley back to health while putting in work to make the island a more hospitable place to live.

"Getting us out of here, that should be your focus. Not being Suzy Homemaker over here," Bradley says. "Let's not forget, I'm your boss. You work for me."

"We're not in the office anymore, Bradley," she responds.

Send Help crash lands into theaters on Jan. 30, 2026.

