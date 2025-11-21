Rank your favorite Black Superheroes as we reflect on Chadwick Boseman at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Chadwick Boseman was an inspiration to many people, masterfully portraying many important characters, such as Thurgood Marshall, James Brown, and Jackie Robinson, but none more impactful than T’Challa aka Black Panther. As we reflect on Chadwick Boseman, as he was
posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, let’s take some time to show some love to our other favorite Black superheroes. How do you rank them?
Check back to see who’s the fan favorite on Friday, Nov. 28th, one day before Chadwick’s birthday.
Actor Chadwick Boseman Honored With A Posthumous Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Chadwick Boseman's star is seen as Actor Chadwick Boseman is honored with a Posthumous Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 20, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Actor Chadwick Boseman Honored With A Posthumous Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Taylor Simone Ledward is seen onstage as Actor Chadwick Boseman is honored with a Posthumous Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 20, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Actor Chadwick Boseman Honored With A Posthumous Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Michael B. 