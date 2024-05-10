Ready the tossed salad and scrambled eggs: Second season of 'Frasier' reboot is underway

On Friday, May 9, Paramount+ reported the second season of the reboot of Frasier has begun filming.

Kelsey Grammer is back, of course, as Dr. Frasier Crane, and Peri Gilpin will be back as his former producer Roz Doyle as a recurring guest star.

The streamer also noted that multiple Emmy winner and TV legend James Burrows will return to direct two episodes of the new season.

The show's cast also includes stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's son Freddy; Anders Keith as David, Frasier's nephew; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier's old college buddy-turned-university professor; and Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan's colleague and head of the university's psychology department.

