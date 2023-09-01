Reality Roundup: A 'Summer House' breakup, a 'Bachelor' baby and more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week.

The Kardashians (Hulu)

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have legally changed their son's name to Tatum Thompson, over a year following his birth. The Los Angeles court approved the change from "Kardashian" to "Tatum Thompson," according to documents obtained by Page Six. Originally listed as "Baby" on the birth certificate, the Good American co-founder, 39, reportedly found it challenging to finalize a name for her son.

Summer House (Bravo)

Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have ended their engagement, an exclusive report by ET reveals. Multiple sources tell ET, "Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House." The couple had planned to tie the knot in November.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

Former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Lace Morris, 33, took to Instagram to announce that she's expecting her first child with partner Ryan John Nelson. The couple shared an adorable post featuring their dog, Lola, adorned with a "baby security" bandana. A onesie reading "protected by Lola" and an ultrasound image complete the heartwarming picture. Morris captioned the post, "Baby has entered the chat What a beautiful surprise," also revealing that "Baby Nelson" is expected to arrive in March.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.