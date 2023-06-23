Reality Roundup: 'RHOP's' Monique Samuels files for divorce, 'Vanderpump Rules' alum Stassi Schroeder sued, & more

Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here's a look at what's happened in the world of reality television this week.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

During an episode of the Namaste B$tches podcast Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice shut down speculations about her marriage to Luis "Louie" Ruelas being in a troubled state as their first anniversary approached."Those claims are baseless. I have an immense love and admiration for him. There's absolutely no shakiness between us."

Vanderpump Rules

Faith Stowers has launched a fundraiser to sue her former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Stassi Schroeder. On a GoFundMe page launched Sunday, Stowers claims that Schroeder made false and ignorant statements about her in her book, Off with My Head: The Definitive Basic B**** Handbook to Surviving Rock Bottom. Schroeder was fired from the show in 2020 after involving the police in an incident targeting Stowers, the only Black cast member at the time. "She continues to stand by her ignorant claims that are very harmful to me and my family," Stowers claimed, adding that she is "seeking assistance" to the tune of $20,000 "to get this book removed."

Real Housewives of Potomac

Monique Samuels, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Potomac, has initiated the legal process to end her marriage with Chris Samuels. The Montgomery County Family Court confirmed the filing, according to People, stating that Monique, 39, has officially submitted a petition for divorce from Chris, 45, a former NFL player. Public records indicate that she initially filed a complaint for absolute divorce on April 14, followed by an amended complaint on June 15. The former couple has a scheduled hearing on Wednesday. The duo, who tied the knot in 2012, have three children together: sons Christopher and Chase, and daughter Milani.

