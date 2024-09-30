Rebel Wilson weds fiancée Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson and her fiancée Ramona Agruma tied the knot in Sardinia, Italy on Saturday, Sept. 28, according to the author and actress.

On Rebel's Instagram, she posted a photo from the event, with both women wearing gorgeous white bridal gowns, against a breathtaking postcard perfect location.

According to Us Weekly, the intimate affair included Wilson's mom Sue Bownds, her sisters Annachi and Liberty Wilson, and her brother Ryan Ryot, along with some of the couples' close friends.

The Pitch Perfect actress, 44, and Agruma, 40, began dating in 2021 and went public with the romance in 2022, the same time Wilson came out as queer.

That same year, Wilson welcomed her first child, a baby girl, via surrogate.

The couple announced their engagement in 2023.

One of the first to salute the happy couple online was Rebel’s Pitch Perfect co-star Adam Devine, who enthused, “Both of you look stunning! Congrats Rebs. Look at us all grown up! So happy for you!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.