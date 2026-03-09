Remembering Tommy DeCarlo: Boston lead singer passes away at 60

FILE PHOTO: Tommy DeCarlo performs on stage at Alice Cooper's 21st Annual Christmas Pudding at Celebrity Theatre on December 09, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. He died on March 9 after a battle with brain cancer. He was 60 years old. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

The iconic band Boston has lost their lead singer to a battle with cancer.

Tommy DeCarlo passed away today (March 9th, 2026) after being diagnosed with brain cancer in September of 2025.

Tommy’s family announced the news of his passing on Tommy’s official Facebook page.

Tommy DeCarlo joined the band as their new lead singer after former lead singer Brad Delp passed away on the same date, March 9th, 2007.

Tommy’s son had previously set up a GoFundMe page to help in his cancer battle, which at the time this story was published had raised over $56,000.

Rest in peace to a great voice that was taken way too soon.