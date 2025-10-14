Report: British actor James Norton to play Brian Epstein in Sam Mendes' Beatles films

Deadline reports that Norton, who currently appears in the new Netflix series House of Guinness, will play Beatles manager Brian Epstein in The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which is scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028.
In addition to House of Guinness, Norton appeared in Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaption of Little Women, and played Island Records founder Chris Blackwell in the biopic Bob Marley: One Love. He also has a role in the third season of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.
