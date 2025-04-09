Report: Netflix eyeing Jack Lowden for Mr. Darcy in 'Pride and Prejudice' series

Netflix may just have found its Mr. Darcy.

Jack Lowden is in talks to play the romantic hero in the streamer's TV adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, according to Variety.

Fitzwilliam Darcy is the iconic literary character made famous for his relationship with protagonist Elizabeth Bennet in Jane Austen's classic 1813 novel.

Netflix did not comment on the casting news. The streamer announced the project in October 2024. This new adaptation is being written by Dolly Alderton.

No official casting has been announced so far, though there were unconfirmed rumors in the British press that Daisy Edgar-Jones is being eyed to play Elizabeth Bennet.

If Lowden were to take on the role, he'd join a roster of iconic portrayals of the character, including Colin Firth's performance in the 1995 BBC miniseries and Matthew Macfadyen's portrayal in the 2005 film by Joe Wright.

Peter Cushing and Laurence Olivier have also famously played the romance icon on screen.

