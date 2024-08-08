Reviews hint it might be game over for 'Borderlands' movie

Lionsgate

By Stephen Iervolino

The video game franchise Borderlands has legions of fans around the world. However, the upcoming movie adaptation, not so much — at least according to reviewers.

The action comedy starring Cate BlanchettJamie Lee CurtisKevin Hart and the voice of Jack Black heads to theaters on Friday with a Rotten Tomatoes aggregated critics score of just 3% — one of the lowest scores of the year.

It remains to be seen what audiences think of Eli Roth's action comedy, which also stars Ariana Greenblatt and Florian Munteanu — after all, a critics score a blockbuster does not necessarily make.

That said, the reviewers absolutely teed off on the film, which was branded a "catastrophic disappointment" according to one critic; a "noisy rip-off" of Guardians of the Galaxy, according to another; and a movie that no less "represents the lowest point cinema could ever reach," according to a third.

That said, even the most savage review still gave points to Blanchett's performance as Lilith, who leads a ragtag team on an extraterrestrial treasure hunt.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

