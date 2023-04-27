Rihanna playing Smurfette is new animated 'Smurfs' movie, will also write & perform music for it

Now that Rihanna is a soon-to-be mother of two, it's no wonder she wants to take on a family-friendly project.

The superstar will play Smurfette in an upcoming animated Smurfs film, it was announced Thursday at CinemaCon, the Las Vegas convention for movie theater owners. And that's not all: Rihanna will also be a producer on the movie, which is currently being called Untitled Smurfs Animated Film, and write and perform original music for the project.

According to Variety, Rihanna appeared onstage to talk to the convention attendees and joked, "I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but it didn't work out." The pregnant singer, who's expecting her second child, also confirmed she's in her third trimester.

Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon CEO Brian Robbins told the crowd, "With Rihanna's singular creative appeal and musical talents, there is an enormous opportunity to elevate the cultural touchstone of The Smurfs universe in a way that's never been done before."

Back in 2011, a movie called The Smurfs, a 3D combination of live action and animation, hit theaters. Coincidentally, it starred Rihanna's pal Katy Perry in the role of Smurfette. The cast also included Neil Patrick Harris, Hank Azaria, Sofia Vergara and George Lopez.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.