Road to the Oscars 2026: All about Sunday's broadcast

The 98th Academy Awards air March 15 on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

The 98th Academy Awards will be held Sunday, where the best movies from the past year will be honored and celebrated.

Comedian Conan O'Brien will host the ceremony for the second time. At the 98th Oscars Creative Team press conference, the ceremony's executive producer and showrunner, Raj Kapoor, said this year's Oscars theme is humanity.

"Everything that you see in the show is inspired by human touch and creativity," Kapoor said. "We've completely redesigned what the stage looks like. It's very immersive. We hope all our nominees are celebrated in a very big way. We have beautiful photos and clips and nomination packages that a lot of time and thought and care has been put into."

As for specific teases and surprises that will happen during the show, Kapoor confirmed a rumored reunion happening onstage.

"We are very excited to announce that we have a Bridesmaids reunion that is going to be very special," Kapoor said.

Executive producer Katy Mullan teased two other surprises.

"There's also going to be a Marvel reunion for the superhero fans. So we're gonna have superstars, superheroes and there is also gonna be an extraterrestrial on the stage, so you can figure that one out," Mullan said.

The Oscars will take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

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