Rob Delaney rejoining Ryan Reynolds in 'Deadpool 3'

As the hero said in Deadpool 2, "Never underestimate a man with a mustache." As proof, Rob Delaney will reportedly reprise his role as the decidedly non-super-powered Peter in Deadpool 3.

The character, who auditions for Deadpool's X-Force team after seeing an ad in the blockbuster, and only brings to the table his mustache and "both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes," will appear in the anticipated third film, Deadline is reporting.

Delaney joins Hugh Jackman in his first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the November 2024 release, along with returning 'Pool players Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa) and Stefan Kapičić (Colossus), and newcomers Emma Corrin from The Crown and Succession Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen.

