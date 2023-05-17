Robert Downey Jr. goes green in trailer for new series 'Downey's Dream Cars'

As Tony Stark in The Avengers, Robert Downey Jr. referred to himself as "kind of the only name in clean energy right now," and life is imitating art in the actor and conservationist's new Max series.

He just dropped the trailer for a new show called Downey's Dream Cars, in which the former "red-blooded American boy" who idolized the cars of the '60s and '70s — and who later "amassed a collection of them" — says he's making his classic cars more green.

"I'm an idea man," he boasts, explaining, "I enlisted a team of folks to restore my cars in ways that are less harmful to the planet."

The show will have him converting the former gas guzzling muscle cars to electric, biodiesel and other cleaner options.

It also has him unsuccessfully trying to go undercover as a mechanic during a negotiation for a particular car, only for the seller to spot him immediately as Iron Man.

The show debuts June 22.

