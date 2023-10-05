Roy Wood Jr. leaving 'The Daily Show'

Roy Wood Jr. is leaving The Daily Show.



The longtime contributor is departing as the show continues to look for previous host Trevor Noah's replacement.



In a statement obtained by Deadline, Wood says, "After eight amazing years on The Daily Show, where I've been able to pursue my comedic and political curiosities with some of the best writers, producers, crew and correspondents anyone could hope for, I've made the decision to move on."



He expresses his gratitude to Noah, Paramount and Comedy Central and says, "I look forward to finding other ways to collaborate with them down the road.

“Until then, I am excited to nurture new ideas and see what the future holds for me in the shifting sands of late night television, scripted comedy, and whatever else the comedy gods may have in store for me in 2024 and beyond,” he concludes.

The Daily Show is returning October 16 with guest hosts through the rest of the year.

