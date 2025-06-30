Ryan Gosling is sent to space in 'Project Hail Mary' official trailer

Amazon MGM Studios
By Mary Pat Thompson

Ryan Gosling is a reluctant space traveler in the official trailer for Project Hail Mary.

The Amazon MGM film is based on The New York Times bestselling novel by Andy Weir. It follows middle school teacher Ryland Grace, played by Gosling, who finds himself on a spacecraft with no memory of his past or even how he arrived there.

Ryland must successfully complete an interstellar mission to save Earth from a disaster. This leads him to meet an alien who is also trying to save its own species.

"I just woke up from a coma. I'm several light years from my apartment and I'm not an astronaut," Ryland says in the trailer.

"If you don't go, you die. With the rest of us," Eva, played by Sandra Hüller, tells him in response.

He does not respond very well to the idea of taking on such a dangerous mission.

"I put the not in astronaut," Ryland says. "I've never done anything—I've never done a space—I can't even moonwalk!

The Oscar-winning filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directed the upcoming movie.

Milana Vayntrub also stars alongside Gosling and Hüller.

Project Hail Mary blasts off into movie theaters and IMAX screens on March 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!