Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac's ﻿'Welcome to Wrexham' ﻿renewed for three more seasons

Welcome to Wrexham has netted three more seasons.

FX has renewed the documentary series, which follows the Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC following its purchase by actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac in 2020, through its sixth, seventh and eighth seasons.

"A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history," Reynolds and Mac say in a statement. "We are forever grateful to our equally fearless and tireless partners at FX for being with us every step of the way."

They add, "We are so happy we get to keep telling the Wrexham story for years to come."

The series extension is set to keep Welcome to Wrexham on the air into 2029.

In the meantime, the fifth season of Welcome to Wrexham will premiere on May 14 via FXX and Hulu.

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