As SAG-AFTRA and the studios meet, fans adore SAG president Fran Drescher's "heart"

With the studios and SAG-AFTRA representatives still around the negotiating table, the performer union's plain-spoken president Fran Drescher has been center stage.

And the former Nanny star is not afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve — or, more accurately, carry it into those negotiations.

Drescher is making headlines for having a little plush heart toy join her at the high-level meetings, explaining to the Los Angeles Times that a fan gave her the doll during the strike, which began July 14, and the stuffed buddy has been with her ever since.

Specifically, the stuffed, cream-colored fuzzy smiling heart toy made by Jellycat — and retailing for around $15 — has become a big hit. In fact, it's worked its way into the union's messaging to its members.

According to Variety, the union announced Thursday that it planned to picket Amazon Studios on Friday, with the theme, "Plushie day in solidarity with Fran." Those walking the picket lines were encouraged to "bring your heart-shaped plushies and stand with Fran!" the trade reports.

Drescher referred to her fuzzy friend on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wednesday, noting, "I've said it b4 & I'll say it again, I don't have 2 emulate a masculine energy 2B a good leader. I can be smart, have a keen ability 2C integral flaws in a business model AND put a tiny heart shaped plush toy btwn me & [Disney president Robert] Iger. In short, I can be me."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.