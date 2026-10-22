Sam Heughan to star opposite Viola Davis in new thriller 'Ascent'

Sam Heughan attends the premiere of “Outlander: The Final Season” on March 2, 2026, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ)

Sam Heughan is trading the dangers of the Scottish Highlands for the dangers of global corporate crisis and damage control.

The Outlander star has booked his next TV project, joining Viola Davis in the Paramount+ thriller series Ascent. Billed as a "character-driven thriller," Ascent will follow Davis' corporate fixer Catriona, who will "weaponize the ruthless skills that have made her indispensable to billion-dollar clients when her estranged daughter is in danger."

Heughan will play Conal, a top agent for Ascent Ventures. Known for being a “lethally charming and natural chameleon,” Conal “uses social cunning and ruthlessness to get the job done, and he always gets a thrill out of completing a mission.”

Ascent was created by John Logan, who will serve as showrunner. In addition to starring, Davis will executive produce through her JuVee Productions.

Ascent production will begin in LA next year.

Heughan wrapped his eight-season run as Jamie Fraser in Outlander earlier this year.

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