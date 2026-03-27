Savannah Guthrie pleads for answers in mom's abduction: 'We need someone to tell the truth'

In this May 4, 2015, file photo, Savannah Guthrie poses alongside her mother Nancy Guthrie during a production break while hosting NBC's 'Today' show live from Australia at Sydney Opera House in Sydney. (Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE)

Today show host Savannah Guthrie is begging for answers in the abduction of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, saying that "someone knows something."

"How can someone vanish without a trace?" Savannah Guthrie said in the final part of her emotional interview with her friend and former co-host Hoda Kotb.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, house in the early hours of Feb. 1, authorities said. Investigators have released surveillance images from outside Nancy Guthrie's house, but the person who took her remains unidentified.

"Our anguish is real. We need help," Savannah Guthrie said. "We need someone to tell the truth. I have no anger in my heart -- I have hope in my heart. I have love. But this family needs peace -- I don't think we deserve anything more or less than any other person."

“It is never too late, and when you do, the warmth of love and forgiveness that will come will be greater than can be imagined," she said.

As she waits for answers, Savannah Guthrie said she's leaning on her faith and is inspired by the deep faith her mother's had through hard times, like after Savannah Guthrie's father died when the Today host was a teenager.

"I saw her grieve, I saw her world shatter," Savannah Guthrie said.

"And I saw her get up and I saw her believe and I saw her love. And I saw her hope and I saw her smile and I saw her laugh. I saw her joy. ... I saw her faith," she said.

"She taught me, she taught all of us," Savannah Guthrie continued.

"I may not do it as well as her, but I will do it. I will do it for my kids. I will. I will not fall apart," she said through tears. "I will not let whoever did this take my children's mother from them. I will not let them take my joy.”

"Faith is how I will stay connected to my mom. ... And I won't let sadness win for her," she said through tears.

Kotb has been filling in for Savannah Guthrie on Today since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Savannah plans to return to Today on April 6.

"I'm not gonna be the same," she said.

But she added, "I want to smile, and when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest."

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.

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